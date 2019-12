HONOLULU (KHON2) — The hours are counting down to enjoy a treasured site in Makiki Heights.

The Honolulu Museum of Art’s Spalding House will close after Sunday, December 15.

In July, the museum announced it was selling Spalding House because it became too challenging to maintain both museums.

Stop by the Spalding House one last time between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.