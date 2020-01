HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular fast-food chain in the Philippines is opening a location on Maui.

According to Maui Now, Jollibee will open at the Maui Marketplace in Kahului.

Job postings for the new location went up months ago.

It’s not clear when Jollibee will open.

The restaurant already has several locations on Oahu. It’s famous for its Chicken Joy and Sweet Jolly Spaghetti.