HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui is experiencing severe drought conditions in its southern and western coastal areas, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. In fact, this is the first drought designation for Hawaii this summer.



Other areas of Maui such as the West Maui Mountains and Central Maui are also experiencing moderate drought conditions and east Maui has been designated abnormally dry according to a report by the U.S. Drought Monitor. The monitor also reports the entire island of Kaho’olawe, western Lana’i and west Molokai are abnormally dry.



Hawaii Island is also considered abnormally dry, including the eastern portion of the island and the North Kohala district continues to see moderate drought conditions.



On Oahu, there are also abnormally dry conditions along the southern and western coastlines — from Hawaii Kai to Ka’ena Point.



A small area of Kauai’s southernmost coast is also considered abnormally dry.



“It’s no surprise we’re seeing wildland fires ignited in areas that are seeing worsening drought conditions. Forecasters continue to predict things will get worse before they get better, with an expectation that more severe drought conditions will plague larger areas of the state into late summer, early fall, and even through next winter,” said Mike Walker, DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife State Protection.



The drought conditions increase the threat of wildfires. In fact, wildfires are now a year-round threat that is usually started by people, most by accident, according to DLNR.



The main causes of wildfires are fireworks, heat from vehicle exhaust that can ignite dry grass, sparks from machinery such as chain saws, grinders, and weed whackers, and unattended barbecues or campfires.



The Honolulu Fire Department said that about 0.5% of Hawaii’s total land area burns each year. That is equal to or greater than the proportion of land burned in any other state in the U.S. In addition, more than 98% of wildfires are caused by people.



HFD Fire Inspector Carl Otsuka provided several tips that could help you protect your family and your property in the event of a wildfire near you.



1. Create at least a 30-foot safety zone around the house by removing brush and other vegetation.

2. Store flammable materials safely away from the exterior of your home.

3. If it can catch on fire, do not allow it to touch your home.

4. Report suspicious activity that you may have seen before, during or after a fire.

5. Keep fire lanes and access points unobstructed to ensure firefighters and their apparatuses can reach your property.

6. Create and practice a family evacuation plan.

7. Wildland fire can spread to tree tops.

8. Prune trees so the lowest branches are 6-10 feet off the ground.