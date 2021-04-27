‘Saving Kiwikiu’ documentary debuts on KHON2, KHII on Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An extensive effort to help save one of Hawaii’s most endangered native birds has become the focus of a new television special.

The documentary “Saving Kiwi-Kiu: Maui Parrotbill on the Brink” follows a major project in 2019 to move approximately 12 birds from Hana-Wi on the windward side of Haleakala on Maui to the Nakula Natural Area Reserve on Maui’s Leeward side.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

More than 260,000 native plants and trees were planted for the project. Non-native predators were also removed and fencing was put up to make the area more suitable for the Kiwi-Kiu.

Officials believe there are fewer than 150 of these birds left in the wild, which puts them at high risk of going extinct within a few years.

“Saving Kiwi-Kiu: Maui Parrotbill on the Brink” airs Thursday, April 29 at 9:30 p.m. right here on KHON2 and on Saturday, May 1 at 8 p.m. on KHII.