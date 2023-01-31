HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana is encouraging shoppers in February to support local stores and restaurants with its 2023 Shop Local Promotion.

Starting Friday, Feb. 3, customers who spend a total of $250 at participating merchants are eligible to receive a $25 Ala Moana Center gift card.

You can be awarded the gift card by combining up to three original receipts that add up to a minimum amount of $250. Customers can only collect one gift card per person.

The promotion ends on Monday, Feb. 20 and can be redeemed during the promotion time at the shopping center’s Guest Services.

Only printed receipts with this list of participating merchants will be accepted:

Customers must be 18 years old or older and provide a valid government-issued photo ID presented for verification.

Ala Moana said taxes, tips, service fees (including delivery), card purchases (gift and pre-paid) and bill payments cannot be applied to reach the minimum spend.

Gift cards for the promotion are available while supplies last.