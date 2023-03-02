WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kamalani Academy, a charter school located in Wahiawā, is trying to keep the its doors open.

Keiki and their school staff attended a rally Thursday afternoon, March 2, at the Queen Liliuokalani building to get the attention of the Board of Education before they went into their meeting.

Why all this fuss?

The State Charter Commission voted last week 5-1 to revoke Kamalani’s contract. The SCC said that Kamalani Academy had issues of concern for the board from their 2021 school year.

The issues were admission and enrollment as well as what the BOE described as an unauthorized virtual learning program.

“I think, it’s important that the commissioners are making such a big decision about our students and their school, that they see these kids … that they’re affecting them,” said Amanda Fung, Kamalani Academy principal.

Fung wants the public to know that too many children will not have a school home next year.

“It’s 160 kids that will not have a place next year just because the adults can’t get their things together,” added Fung.

If the revocation stands, then the school closure would begin at the end of this school year, meaning that there would not be a 2023-24 school year.