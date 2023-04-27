HONOLULU (KHON2) — The long-term future of an Oʻahu charter school remains uncertain.

On Thursday, April 27, Kamalani Academy in Wahiawa appealed the charter school commission’s decision not to renew the school’s contract.

The commission said it wants to work with Kamalani on resolving issues regarding its admission, enrollment and what it described as an unauthorized virtual learning program.

“But we do have to give them a contract for at least one year. And I think that helps the students because we’re really on a time crunch,” said Cathy Ikeda. So, it does help the students and the staff understand that they are they still have a school that and that they have their positions for school year 23-24.

Kamalani’s principal weighed in.

“Yeah, it’s very good news. A lot of our parents have been really worried. They’ve been asking, they’ve been very concerned of where their kids are going to go. For a lot of our kids who might not have excelled in other school settings. They excel quite well, in our school,” said Amanda Fung, Kamalani principal.

The charter school commission said the next step is exploring the path forward to figure out what’s best for the school.

Kamalani is a Na Mea Hawaiʻi Arts Integration public charter school. As a public school, it is tuition-free and funded by taxpayers. The school serves students from Kindergarten through the 8th grade.

Their students must meet the same academic standards as all other Hawaiʻi public school students. Kamalani is open to all students.