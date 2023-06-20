HONOLULU (KHON2) — Why buy a pineapple when you can trade your blood for it?

On June 27, which is National Pineapple Day, some pineapples will cost nothing but a blood donation.

Each year, National Pineapple Day celebrates the tropical fruit that has a rich history in Hawaii.

According to Dole Food Company, the foundations of the company in Hawaii can be traced back to 1851.

In 1901, James Dole began growing pineapples in Wahiawa; by 1903, Dole began packaging fresh pineapple in steel cans.

In 2023, 172 years after the foundation was laid, Dole Food Company is partnering with blood banks and medical centers in communities around the country for National Pineapple Day Blood Drives.

Dole has been growing pineapples for the US for nearly 125 years, so of course, we are celebrating National Pineapple Day across the country. Yet we can’t forget that we are also part of local communities in and around our ports, offices and other facilities where our associates, partners and families live. With Pine for a Pint, we can recognize the holiday and do good for the people around us.” Nelson Montoy, President of Dole Fresh Fruit North America

The free fruit will be offered only at certain locations in cities where Dole conducts business.

This “Pine for a Pint” campaign aims to help donors recognize the benefits of both blood donations and eating the fruit.

On Oahu, Dole is partnering with the Blood Bank of Hawaii to collect donations at the following locations and times:

Blood Bank of Hawaii Young Street Donor Center, from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Waikele Center, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Windward Mall, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Individuals can make an appointment to donate and receive their very own complimentary Dole pineapple online or by phone.