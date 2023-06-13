HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many kids enjoy Saturday morning cartoons. But what about spending Saturday mornings at the movie theater?

Beginning Saturday, June 17, Consolidated Theatres is launching a new Saturday Morning Movies program.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Select family-friendly movies will be $5 at certain locations.

“Embracing the nostalgia of enjoying a wholesome breakfast with keiki-friendly entertainment, we are pleased to offer our local families a high-value and community-oriented experience,” said Kyler Kokubun, marketing and events manager for Consolidated Theatres.

On Saturday, they will be showing SHREK 2; and before the 11 a.m. showing, families can meet rescued kittens in the lobby at the Ward location.

On Saturday, July 1, E.T. THE EXTRA TERRESTRIAL is the featured film with members of the Hawaiian Astronomical Society greeting guests at the Kapolei theater.

“Through the help of organizations that are making a positive difference in our neighborhoods, we can further provide fun learning opportunities and enrichment for the next generation of change-makers,” added Kokubun.

Consolidated Theaters are inviting keiki to join a special Breakfast Club that will offer fun and prizes.

Also, families will be able to enjoy a selection of beloved films brought back to the big screen at:

Consolidated Theatres Ward with TITAN LUXE.

Mililani with TITAN LUXE, Pearlridge.

Kapolei Entertainment Center locations.

Kokubun indicated that additional thematic partnerships will be announced throughout their program which “will engage audiences with organizations doing meaningful community work on Oʻahu”.

“PSAs on these featured partners will also be presented on-screen across all Saturday Morning Movies locations to generate even wider public awareness,” explained Kokuburn.

These are films that are scheduled through the rest of 2023:

SHREK 2 (2004, rated PG) will be on the big screen on June 17.

E.T. THE EXTRA TERRESTRIAL (1982, rated PG) will be on the big screen on July 1.

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE (2022, rated PG) will be on the big screen on Aug. 5.

JUMANJI (2017, PG-13) will be on the big screen on Sept. 2.

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (2013, PG) will be on the big screen on Sept. 16.

GOOSEBUMPS (2015, rated PG) will be on the big screen on Oct. 7.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA (2012, rated PG) will be on the big screen on Oct. 21.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8