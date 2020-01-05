Sato’s Okazuya closes for good after over 50 years in business

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After decades in business, a mom-and-pop shop in Waipahu closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 4.

“Today was crazy. Sad, but happy. Good way to go out and can’t ask for anything else,” said owner Malia Sato.

Sato’s Okazuya is located near the Waipahu Festival Marketplace. Known for its noodles and other local favorites, the beloved restaurant first opened in 1965.

Sato’s was run by the next generation, who says it’s time to move on but shared why they’ve been around for so long.

“Being here in Waipahu for all this time, helping actually, at the restaurant you meet a lot of people,” said Malia Sato. “Very good ones, you know, long time. If you cook from your heart, that’s what it’s all about. It’s not how fast you cook, it’s how you cook. So to me, that’s what’s important. People don’t know that. They’re like ‘Ah, give them whatevers,’ even though the thing don’t taste good. For me is if I ain’t gonna eat it, I ain’t gonna feed it to my family, I ain’t gonna feed it to the customers.”

The family says that they’ll spend next week cleaning out the location and then figure out the future from there.