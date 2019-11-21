Santa visits Hawai’i in this year’s Sand Sculptures at Sheraton Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Its been an icon at the Sheraton Waikiki for 12 years, and this year will make 13.

We are talking about the sand sculptures found at the Waikiki hotel.

At the entrance of the Sheraton Waikiki, the annual Christmas sand sculpture returns sharing Christmas joy with all who pass.

The hotel also has a second sculpture in it’s lobby.

This sculpture remains throughout the year but is changed periodically.

The large sculpture at the entrance will only be here through Christmas into the new year, so be sure to stop by and check it out.