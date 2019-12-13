Santa uses American Sign Language to find out what some kids want for Christmas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Before Santa travels the world, he made a special trip to Pearlridge Center on Thursday, December 12.

He met with hearing and visually-impaired students from across the state on Thursday morning. They got a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas using American Sign Language.

“It’s important because we have deaf children who can directly communicate with me, in American Sign Language, in their own language with me in my language. They can share with me the things they want for Christmas, their desires, and making sure they’re going to have a happy Christmas because they’re seeing me and they’re happy to be in a situation like this,” said Santa Clause.

To add to the fun, the children also got a chance to ride Pearlridge Center’s holiday train.