KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The ‘Ilima at Leihano senior living community in Kapolei hosted a special visit with Santa on Friday, Dec. 25, to spread holiday cheer and celebrate the Christmas season.
Every kupuna that lives in the community received a gift during the “Christmas Giving Tree” activity and staff decked the halls during the evening of Thursday, Dec. 24, in anticipation of Santa’s visit.
Santa dressed in his best aloha shirt and slippers as he stopped by to visit the residents, who had created personalized crafts to decorate their doors.
Residents spent Christmas Day playing games with Santa after what has been an extremely challenging and isolating year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Waiakea High School staff sings their own version of 12 Days of Christmas
- Santa spreads holiday cheer to kupuna at ‘Ilima at Leihano
- Wolfgang Steakhouse cited for social distancing infraction
- One dead after two-vehicle collision on Kaumualii Highway on Kauai
- Adventist Health Castle begins vaccinating staff