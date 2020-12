HONOLULU (KHON2) — Before Santa set off for his trek around the world, he paid a visit to Pearl Harbor.

An eagle-eyed staff member captured this footage of Santa doing a pre-flight check on a few of the vintage aircraft at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

Museum officials think Santa’s reindeer got a little tired so Santa was looking for a new ride to deliver presents while they rested.