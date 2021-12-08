Santa Live: An interactive family event on the Big Island happening Dec. 9-12

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Santa Live is coming to town on the Big Island from Dec. 9 to 12!

People can buy tickets to watch this 30-minute interactive drive-in experience.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“We have a Grinch running around, so that’s kind of cool,” said Ben Marumoto, the creator of the event. “We have a dance with elves kind of leading up to the combination where Santa Claus comes and shocks the kids.”

Marumoto said families will be entertained by song and dance performances on a 30-foot LED screen while parked in the parking lot.

“People are going to feel safe, they are going to be in their cars. It’s only about a 30-minute drive in performance,” explained Marumoto. “It’s on the loudspeaker but also comes through the car radio, so we park the cars and Santa knows who’s in that parking lot because, you know, he is just smart like that, so he knows!”

Families can opt for a personalized phone call from Santa that will be broadcasted on the big screen, singing along with the elves and watching choreographed dances from Santa’s helpers.

“Dance to what’s on the screen, like it’s choreographed to what’s on the screen, and then, of course, Santa gives you a phone call,” Marumoto added. “Santa knows who is in the parking lot and is talking to all the kids in the parking lot, and it’s on a big 30-foot LED screen.”

This event will take place from Thursday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Keck Observatory Headquarters.

Marumoto also said they will offer four to five different time slots to choose from and tickets will cost $18 to $41 dollars, depending on how many Santa shoutouts guests want. Click here to buy tickets.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

He also said that 100% of the donations will be going to the Big Island Giving Tree.