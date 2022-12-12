PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor announced that Santa Claus will be visiting the Might Mo, located on Fantail, Ford Island, Pearl Harbor.

The event with Santa will take place on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. when keiki can take free photos with jolly old Saint Nick. Professional photos will be available for purchase.

According to Memorial officials, this in-person event has transformed the USS Missouri into a “picture-perfect Christmas wonderland”.

There are lots of activities to captivate the keiki. They can receive an elf name, participate in crafts and coloring stations and have lots of other fun. The memorial is also offering collectable teak ornaments for purchase.

Families that do not have base access can take the complimentary Battleship Missouri Memorial shuttle. Once arriving at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center, admission for touring the memorial is available.