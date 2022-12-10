HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, Dec. 10, Santa Claus breached the shores of Waikīkī Beach, not with his traditional sleigh and eight tiny reindeer, but wearing slippahs and surfing the waves on the iconic Outrigger canoe.

Outrigger Waikīkī Beach Resort has hosted Santa Claus’s visit to O’ahu for more than 18 years.

Santa spent his day frolicking around the resort. He was happy to take photos with anyone who approached him.

He gave out lots of candy to keiki, took even more photos and generally spread Christmas cheer to all he encountered.