HONOLULU (KHON2) — Holiday cheer came to the streets of Hawaiʻi Kai on Saturday morning, Nov. 25!

The Hawaiʻi Kai Holiday Parade has been an annual traditional since 1969.

There were 1,200 participants and over 40 organizations walking the 1.5 mile route.

Some of the special guests included Santa himself, the mayor’s office and the Royal Hawaiian Band.

“It’s one of the events we have for the community, and they came out and cheered us on” said Yolisa Ishibashi, Hawaiʻi Kai Lion’s Club President. “Thank you very much community.”

The parade ended at Koko Marina where families got to enjoy activities.

“Just waving at all the supporters out there all the community,” added Ishibashi. “It’s so much fun to see them.”

The Hawaiʻi Kai lions look forward to continuing this tradition every year to bring the community holiday fun.

Hawai`i Lions statewide are bringing about many positive changes in their communities by implementing and completing projects that help to improve and support a variety of efforts.

These include projects such as environmental, vision, hunger, disaster relief, humanitarian causes, youth programs, diabetes and childhood cancer.

“It’s been decades of tradition for the clubs who sponsor and/or promote these festive parades, some have been around for 50 years or more,” explained a spokesperson for the Lions Club.

They plan on each parade having its own assortment of floats, bands and community organizations. And of course, this includes Santa.

“This guy is quick on his feet; and he and his sleigh will be at all six parades!” exclaimed the spokesperson.