Sandwich Isles Communications founder fined $49 million by FCC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sandwich Isles Communications and founder Albert Hee are being fined more than $49 million by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The FCC says the company made false claims, collecting money meant to provide telecom services to people on Hawaiian homelands.

In 2015, a federal jury found Hee guilty of fraud and making false statements for spending FCC funds on personal expenses, including personal massages and travel.

Hee was sentenced to nearly four years in prison and was released last September.

Latest Stories on KHON2