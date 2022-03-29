HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sam Choy recently hosted a first responders luncheon at his restaurant located inside the Seattle Airport.

Firefighters, police officers and other first responders were in attendance eating what Sam Choy calls “a little piece of Hawaii.”

The restaurant called, Poke to the Max, offers poke salads, wraps, bowls, tacos or you can buy poke by the pound.

“Well, we are doing a really nice thing from Sam Choy’s Poke to the Max out here in the airport and we are giving back to hard working first responders,” said Sam Choy.

Choy said some island favorites that they offer are kalua pig, yakitori chicken, haupia and their famous creamy oriental dressing.

“We just want to take this really fine moment to thank you folks for all your hard work and keeping us safe out here.”

Fire Captain Greg Baruso was at the luncheon and said events like this are always great to see and be a part of.

“This is great and these guys and gals really appreciate it, they really do,” said Baruso.

Choy is known to give back to his communities regularly and believes it is important to recognize these first responders.

Police Commander Darius Aldridge said being recognized is always a great feeling and it’s nice that Choy put the event on.

“It feels great. It’s our pleasure to serve the community,” said Aldridge. “We appreciate the support from them and to be recognized.”

Sam Choy has restaurant locations in Seattle’s airport and in San Francisco’s airport. To view the food menu head to his website.