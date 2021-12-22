Salvation Army to host single-day event offering Hawaii residents flood assistance

A car turns onto a flooded Cooke Street, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Honolulu. A strong storm packing high winds and extremely heavy rain has flooded roads and downed power lines and tree branches across Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salvation Army is scheduled to hold flood assistance events next week for Hawaii residents impacted by recent rains and flooding.

The events on Dec. 29 will be held on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island. Residents who previously reported damage to their homes to their respective counties will be able to receive disaster financial assistance, as well as emotional and spiritual care.

Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division, released the following statement:

In addition to offering these events for survivors, many in our communities also have been asking us how they can help those in need. During emergencies, the best way to help is to provide monetary donations which allows the delivery of the exact relief supplies needed within a community. Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division

Assistance events are scheduled to run on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations:

OAHU

Honolulu

The Salvation Army Kauluwela Mission Corps

296 N. Vineyard Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96817

Kaneohe

The Salvation Army Kaneohe Corps

45-175 Waikalua Rd., Kaneohe, HI 96744

Kapolei/Ewa Beach

The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii

91-3257 Kaulakai Parkway, Ewa Beach, HI 96706

MAUI

Kahului

The Salvation Army Kahului Corps

45 W. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului, HI 96732

BIG ISLAND

Hilo

The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps

219 Ponahawai St., Hilo, HI 96720

In order to receive financial assistance, residents must ensure their addresses match County or Red Cross Damage Assessment reports. Bring the following to help complete paperwork:

State issued ID or Driver License showing correct address

Proof of residency if possible (i.e., a bill or official mail showing residency address)

Residents who have not yet reported damage to their individual counties should do so before the Dec. 29 events by calling 211 for assistance or using the following contacts:

City & County of Honolulu

Click here.

County of Hawaii

Report damage by calling Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency at 808-935-0031

County of Maui

Click here.

Those who are unable to attend the events may complete the flood survivor form, call The Salvation Army Flood Relief Hotline at 808-440-1811, or click here.

Attendees must wear face masks and socially distance during the events.