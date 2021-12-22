Salvation Army to host single-day event offering Hawaii residents flood assistance

A car turns onto a flooded Cooke Street, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Honolulu. A strong storm packing high winds and extremely heavy rain has flooded roads and downed power lines and tree branches across Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salvation Army is scheduled to hold flood assistance events next week for Hawaii residents impacted by recent rains and flooding.

The events on Dec. 29 will be held on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island. Residents who previously reported damage to their homes to their respective counties will be able to receive disaster financial assistance, as well as emotional and spiritual care.

Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division, released the following statement:

In addition to offering these events for survivors, many in our communities also have been asking us how they can help those in need. During emergencies, the best way to help is to provide monetary donations which allows the delivery of the exact relief supplies needed within a community.

Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division

Assistance events are scheduled to run on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations: 

OAHU 

Honolulu 
The Salvation Army Kauluwela Mission Corps 
296 N. Vineyard Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96817 

Kaneohe 
The Salvation Army Kaneohe Corps 
45-175 Waikalua Rd., Kaneohe, HI 96744 

Kapolei/Ewa Beach  
The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii  
91-3257 Kaulakai Parkway, Ewa Beach, HI 96706  

MAUI 

Kahului 
The Salvation Army Kahului Corps 
45 W. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului, HI 96732 

BIG ISLAND

Hilo 
The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps 
219 Ponahawai St., Hilo, HI 96720  

In order to receive financial assistance, residents must ensure their addresses match County or Red Cross Damage Assessment reports. Bring the following to help complete paperwork:

  • State issued ID or Driver License showing correct address 
  • Proof of residency if possible (i.e., a bill or official mail showing residency address) 

Residents who have not yet reported damage to their individual counties should do so before the Dec. 29 events by calling 211 for assistance or using the following contacts: 

City & County of Honolulu 

Click here.

County of Hawaii 

Report damage by calling Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency at 808-935-0031 

County of Maui  

Click here

Those who are unable to attend the events may complete the flood survivor form, call The Salvation Army Flood Relief Hotline at 808-440-1811, or click here.

Attendees must wear face masks and socially distance during the events.

