Salvation Army to hold back to school supply drive this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up to help provide new school supplies to keiki-in-need with the “Stuff the Bus” campaign events happening August 7 through August 9.

The Salvation Army reports that all Hawaii Walmart stores are scheduled to participate in a final push to support students returning to school during the pandemic – whether online or in the classroom.

For keiki preparing for the upcoming school year, school supplies remain critical to their success.This year, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign events at all 10 Hawaii Walmart stores in Hawaii are part of more than 4,500 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country.

“There are thousands of keiki in Hawaii whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance,” said Major Jeff Martin, Divisional Leader, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to COVID-19’s impact on our local economy.”

With the start date of Hawaii public schools pushed to August 17, the supply drives serve as a last-minute effort to fill educational needs across the state. Both Walmart and the Salvation Army are asking the public to donate any school related material they may have.

Participating Walmart locations by island include: Hilo and Kailua-Kona, Kahului, Downtown Honolulu, Keeaumoku, Kapolei, Waipahu, Mililani and Pearl City.

All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the local community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to children in need.

