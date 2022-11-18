HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salvation has announced their Thanksgiving food distribution programs and schedules for this year.

These events are taking place on Kaua’i, O’ahu, Maui and Hawai’i Island.

On Kaua’i:

Hanapepe on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 4465 Puolo Road:

Four-hundred and fifty hot Thanksgiving meals will be distributed with the help of Grand Hyatt Kaua’i Resort & Spa. This is a drive-thru/grab-and-go event beginning at 11 a.m. and going to 1 p.m. It is while supplies last, and there is a limit of five meals per vehicle. For more information, please call The Salvation Army Hanapepe at 808-335-5441.

Līhu’e on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at War Memorial Convention Center, 4191 Hardy St.:

Six hundred hot Thanksgiving meals will be distributed with the help of Kauai Community College, Contemporary Flavors Catering, Hukilau Lanai, The Club at Kukuiula, Marriott Vacation Club and Koa Kea Hotel & Resort. This event is also drive-thru/grab-and-go and begins at 10 a.m. Meals will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, call The Salvation Army Lihue Corps at 808-245-2571.

On O’ahu:

Kapolei/Ewa Beach on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii, 91-3257 Kualaka‘i Parkway, Ewa Beach:

Sit down meals will be provided for 500 guests from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with entertainment, praise and worship and more. An RSVP is required for this event. Reservations opened on Nov. 9 and will remain open until max capacity has been reached.

“Kroc Cares Initiative 1,000 Blessings Campaign” will commence delivering 850 meals to kupuna, veterans and the houseless. Those receiving these meals have already been selected. For more information, call The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii at 808-682-5505.

Honolulu on Thursday, Nov. 24 at Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall:

The annual free Thanksgiving Meal service for approximately 2,000 guests will commence again this year from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the help of “Love Beyond Partners” Dominos Hawai’i and KSSK Hawai’i. This is the 50th anniversary of the event in Honolulu.

The general public can help with this event by donating pies. Pumpkin pies are available for purchase at Anna Miller’s in Pearlridge and all Zippy’s locations on O’ahu. You have until Sunday, Nov. 20 to purchase pies for the Thanksgiving meals at the Blaisdell.

On Maui:

Kaului on Thursday, Nov. 17 at University of Hawai’i Maui College, 310 W. Kaahumanu Ave. in the Pā‘ina Building:

The Salvation Army Kahului Corps, in conjunction with the University of Hawai’i Maui College Culinary Arts Program Coordinator Chef Craig Omori and the ‘Umeke Kā‘eo Gastronomy Club, will be providing 600 meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to all community members in need.

This event will also include the Hunger and Homeless Resource Fair which will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It will take place in the college parking lot and will spotlight government agencies, non-profits and more than 20 care providers who will be offering services and resources for those who need advice and/or employment.

Lahaina on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Salvation Army Lahaina Lighthouse Corps, 131 Shaw St.:

Meals are being delivered to 300 local kupuna in West Maui with the help of local congregations. For more information, call The Salvation Army Lahaina Lighthouse Corps at 808-661-5335, ext. 4.

There also will be a grab-and-go distribution event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last. For more information, call The Salvation Army Lahaina Lighthouse Corps at 808-661-5335, ext. 4.

On Hawai’i Island:

Kailua-Kona on Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Salvation Army Kona Corps, 75-223 Kalani St.:

There will food box distribution for 250 local families. These families have already been identified.

Kailua-Kona on Thursday, Nov. 24 at The Salvation Army Kona Corps, 75-223 Kalani St.:

In conjuction with Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill, there will be deliveries of 500 meals for kupuna and “shut-ins”. For more information, call The Salvation Army Kona Corps at 808-326-2330.

North Hawaii Island on Thursday, Nov. 24 at The Salvation Army Honokaa Corps, 45-511 Richard Pl., Honoka’a:

The Salvation Army will be delivering meals to those in need. For more information, call The Salvation Army Honoka‘a Corps at 808-775-7346.

This year, you can also make donations at the check-out at Foodland and Sak N Save stores throughout the islands; and as always, you can make monetary donations directly to the Salvation Army in your area.