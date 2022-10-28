HONOLULU (KHON2) — This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Salvation Army providing Thanksgiving meals for Honolulu families. This year’s event will take place at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Thursday, Nov. 24 for up to 2,000 guests.

“We’re pleased to announce, with the generous support of Mayor Blangiardi and the City & County of Honolulu, the resumption of our annual Thanksgiving Meal at Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Thanksgiving Day,” said Major Phil Lum, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands.

“The free meal is open to everyone and no tickets are required. It’s a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, stuffing, gravy, rice, salad, pineapple and a slice of pumpkin pie. It’s really a joyous day for individuals and families to gather and give thanks,” said Lum.

Beginning Nov. 1 at noon, volunteers can begin filling in. There are approximately 600 spots available for those who want to volunteer for this year’s event.

Duties such as greeting and hosting guests, preparing and serving foods, making favors and coordinating donations are just a few of the responsibilities needed to be filled.

If you can’t come in to volunteer on the day of the event, there are other options.

Pie donations are at the top of the list. You can purchase a pumpkin pie at Anna Miller’s Pearlridge and all Zippy’s locations on O’ahu through Nov. 20.

As always, Salvation Army accepts monetary donations to help support its efforts during the holidays and throughout the year.

This year between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, customers of all Foodland and Sack N Save stores in Hawai’i will be able to participate in Foodland’s “Share a Holiday Feast” program which helps low-income families in Hawai’i. You can make your donations at the checkout.

The event at the Blaisdell on Nov. 24 begins at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 1 p.m. All CDC, state and county protocols will be followed throughout the event.

Partners of the Salvation Army are responsible for bringing this year’s meal to the community and include “Love Beyond Partners” Dominos Hawai’i and KSSK Hawai’i.