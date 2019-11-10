Salvation Army and Walmart partner for nationwide toy drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salvation Army and Walmart partnered together Saturday to begin a toy drive.

The toys will be given to thousands of children in Hawaii this holiday season.

Parents that signed up their children for the angel tree will receive the toys.

“We’ve already done some of our intakes and we know what the kids are asking for,” said Tammy Poe of The Salvation Army. “So we put that on a list. People while they are shopping, grab a toy, bring it out and put it in our box there.”

The toy drive was held at Walmarts nationwide with The Salvation Army.

If you missed the drive, you can still donate. To find out how to donate log onto hawaii.salvationarmy.org/hawaii/toydrive.