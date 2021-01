LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center monthly donation event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12 at the Kauai Resource Center.

You can donate unwanted used items such as clothes, toys, books and shoes.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.