Salt Lake woman wins 2020 Summer Reading Program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Salt Lake woman has won the 2020 Summer Reading Program hosted by the Hawaii State Library.

Erika Imhoff was awarded four roundtrip Alaska Airlines tickets after being selected in a grand prize drawing on Oct. 6.

This year, more than 7,200 people of all ages registered in the 11-week reading program.

Participants were entered into the grand prize drawing for every 100 minutes of reading they logged. A total of 8,399,140 minutes were logged in this years’ program.

