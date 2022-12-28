HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received a call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 11:41 a.m. for a building fire in Salt Lake.

HFD showed up to the unit to find heavy black smoke coming out of the second and third floors of the three-story apartment building.

Firefighters secured a water supply and started attacking the fire.

According to HFD, they searched the unit and found nobody. It was later confirmed that all occupants left the unit safely with no injuries.

It was also reported that there was no fire extension on the adjacent floors.

The fire was fully extinguished around 12:05 p.m.

The American Red Cross was called and is helping the four occupants that were displaced from the fire.

Fire Safety Tips from HFD:

· Working smoke alarms save lives and reduce the risk of dying in a home fire in half.

Install smoke alarms in every home and maintain them.

· Have and practice an escape plan and always call 911 when you are safely out of

the home.

· A home fire sprinkler can control or put out a fire with a fraction of the water used by

fire department hoses.