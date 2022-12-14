HONOLULU (KHON) — SALT at Our Kaka’ako is counting down to Christmas this holiday season with a Wish Aloha + 12 Days to Christmas Countdown giveaway.

Shoppers are invited to celebrate the season of giving by submitting a wish on SALT’s Wish Aloha + 12 Days to Christmas Countdown social media posts.

To submit a wish, friends of the center are invited to leave a comment describing what they would like from their favorite SALT store or restaurant with the hashtag #SALTHoliday.

Starting on Tuesday, December 13, one wish will be granted for each day until December 24. Winners will be announced via social media.