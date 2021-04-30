SALT at Our Kakaʻako to mark May Day with ‘Lei of Art’ celebration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — SALT at Our Kakaʻako has plans to celebrate Lei Day by showcasing a variety of art forms throughout the day.

The celebration starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Attendees can enjoy a “Lei of Art” strung together, with live music, hula, street dance groups, a lei making demonstration and more. The Art on the Block scavenger hunt will also continue at SALT.

Auahi Street will be closed to vehicle traffic so guests can dance in the street and admire art. To enter the contest, participants must post their dance videos taken in front of the mural and tag SALT by using @saltourkakaako and #SALTArtOntheBlock.

Fun activities planned include:

Singer Denny Ono: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lei Making Demonstration in The Barn: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. McKinley High School Dance Club: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Singer Jason Midro: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Halau ‘O Napuala‘ikauika‘iu, under the direction of Kumu Hula Sallie Yoza: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Singer Daniel Nakashima: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees may discover a collection of outdoor art at SALT for a chance to win in the Art on the Block scavenger hunt that runs through June. The prize is a $100 gift card of the winner’s choice from among the participating SALT merchants. There will be two winners announced monthly.

Follow @SaltOurKakaako on social media for updates and scavenger hunt questions.