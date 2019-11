HONOLULU (KHON2) — The sales of single-family homes and condos were up in October 2019.

According to the Honolulu Board of Realtors, single-family home sales jumped 12-percent compared to a year ago. And the median price dropped two-and-a-half percent to $780,000.

As for condos, sales were up six-percent and the median price rose 13-percent to $441,000.