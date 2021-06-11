Sales begin for first set of affordable homes at Koa Ridge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sales for homes at Malina at Koa Ridge are now available for Hawaii families who make less than or equal to 120% of the area median income.

Construction for the homes began in Fall of 2020. The first homes are anticipated to be delivered in October of 2021 with buildout completed by Spring of 2022.

When completed, Malina will have a total of 140 town homes and stacked-flats ranging from 487 to 1,079 square feet.

One, two and three-bedroom floor plans will range between $375,000 to $600,000.

“As we continue building the new Koa Ridge master-planned community, we are very excited to offer this quality affordable option for Hawaii families,” said Harry Saunders, President of Castle & Cooke Hawaii. “With the shortage of new housing options for local residents, especially affordable homes, we anticipate strong demand for Malina. This will provide many residents with the opportunity to own their first home in a dynamic, all-inclusive community where they can establish roots and start the next chapter of their lives.”

In November 2020, the first residents moved into Koa Ridge. Since then, Castle & Cooke has completed more than 80 homes. This includes single-family detached condominiums at Nanea and paired homes in Luana. The company says deliveries for 2021 are anticipated to reach over 200 homes.

Plans also include entertainment, dining, a village green, medical center, community center, industrial/business park, parks and a new elementary school. Castle & Cooke says the vision for Koa Ridge is for residents to work, shop and dine in a safe, walkable neighborhood.

Individuals interested in learning more about sales information for Koa Ridge are encouraged to register for Castle & Cooke’s Advantage Program (AP). AP subscribers will be emailed project and sales information and updates as soon it becomes available.

Information on affordable housing eligibility requirements and restrictions as well as application packets are available online at Castle & Cooke’s Malina At Koa Ridge website.