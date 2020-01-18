“Sakura Safari” tours historic Wahiawā for Cherry Blossoms

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The Wahiawā Nikkei Civic Association’s annual “Sakura Safari” takes people touring around the historic town to find the Cherry Blossoms in bloom.

With 500 Sakura planted throughout the town of Wahiawā, the 90-minute trolley tour will sure keep you on the look-out for the vibrant colors of the blossoms.

But this tour isn’t only about what you see.

Its also about what you hear.

History and education of Japanese in Hawai’i will be shared, giving you a look into the past to help build a bridge to what you will be seeing on the tour.

There are very limited spaces available, but to see if you can secure your spot before its too late, email renemansho@hawaii.rr.com.