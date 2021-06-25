Sailor in serious condition after falling down Koko Head Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 19-year-old sailor was taken to the hospital in serious condition after EMS said he fell an estimated 18 steps down Koko Head Crater Trail.

A 9-1-1 call for the injured hiker came in at around 8:16 a.m. Friday morning. Five Honolulu Fire Department units, staffed with 16 personnel, responded to the scene.

The man, who is in the US Navy, was apparently exercising with his unit when he lost his footing as he was coming down the trail.

HFD reported that the hiker’s master chief said he fell face first and hit his head causing a loss of consciousness for a few seconds and injury to his right shin. EMS told KHON2 the sailor was treated for multiple injuries, including a head injury.

Firefighters who hiked up the trail to the man applied a cervical collar to support his neck. HFD rescue personnel then packaged the 19 year old into a stretcher and airlifted him to a nearby landing zone.

The fire department is urging the public to hike safely and follow these safety tips: