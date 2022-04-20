HONOLULU (KHON2) — Family and friends are remembering Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler who died during a training exercise at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii on April 17.

The 29-year-old Sailor was assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to the Navy, Fowler entered the service in 2012. In January 2022, he reported to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One, which supports the fleet and joint force by clearing explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas. Duties also include securing the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Aaron’s family and friends, and we join them in remembering and mourning this brave warrior. His decision to join this elite special operations community was a testament to the dedicated and selfless character he embodied and his legacy will endure in our ranks through those he inspired by his service.” Rear Adm. Joseph Diguardo, Jr., commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The incident is currently under investigation by NCIS and local authorities.