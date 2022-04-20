HONOLULU (KHON2) — Family and friends are remembering Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler who died during a training exercise at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii on April 17.
The 29-year-old Sailor was assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One.
According to the Navy, Fowler entered the service in 2012. In January 2022, he reported to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One, which supports the fleet and joint force by clearing explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas. Duties also include securing the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver.
Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page
The incident is currently under investigation by NCIS and local authorities.