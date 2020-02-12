Sailboat wreckage removed from Kaimana Beach

The wreckage of a sailboat that ran aground off Kaimana Beach over the weekend has been removed. The Department of Land and Natural Resources said the clean up was done by Parker Marine, and what’s left of the vessel is at Kihei Harbor awaiting disposal. There are no reports of pollution.

