Sailboat stuck on reef at Rock Piles in Ala Moana

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A sailboat has ran aground at Rock Piles in Ala Moana, Monday.
HFD responded to the vessel at about 4:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the crash in unknown at this time.
