Sailboat stuck on reef at Rock Piles in Ala Moana

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A sailboat has ran aground at Rock Piles in Ala Moana, Monday.

HFD responded to the vessel at about 4:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash in unknown at this time.

Latest on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories