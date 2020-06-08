Sailboat ran aground fronting a restaurant in Kailua Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Fire Department officials say that a boat ran aground the reef fronting Kona Inn Restaurant on Sunday, June 7, around 12:48 p.m.

This is in the Kailua-Kona area.

The HFD responded to the scene and found a 38 foot long sailboat on the rocks fronting the restaurant.

No injuries were reported and officials said that there were no fuel or oil leaks at the time of the incident.

According to HFD, the owner of the sailboat says that it had been anchored fronting the restaurant since Friday, June 5. The owner is working with a salvage company to remove the boat from the shoreline.

The Coast Guard was notified of the situation and the scene was turned over to DLNR personnel.

