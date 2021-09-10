Sailboat operator rescued by Coast Guard off Oahu after spending week alone at sea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard said its crews and partner agencies successfully rescued a sailboat operator 310 miles off Oahu on Friday, Sept. 10, after the man departed from Kauaʻi’s Nawiliwili Harbor on Thursday, Sept. 2.

A U.S. Navy aircrew had spotted Philip Grenz on Thursday, Sept. 9, about 350 miles southeast of Oahu and a Air Station Barbers Point aircrew later dropped him a rescue kit containing a radio, water and food.

Grenz was reportedly in stable condition on Sept. 10, according to Coast Guard officials.

“With the combined effort from our partners in this search, we were able to find Mr. Grenz and bring him back to safety. Every agency played a vital role in this rescue by creating a force multiplier to cover such an immense area.” Petty Officer 3rd Class Lucas Correia

The Coast Guard Cutter William Hart officially rescued Granz just after 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 10. Grenz was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 1:25 a.m. after he did not arrive in Haleiwa.

The Coast Guard and other participating agencies launched search crews that consisted of physical checks on more than 20 harbors, boat ramps and marinas across Oahu and Kauaʻi. According to officials, Grenz was on the deck of his vessel and waved his hands in the air as the Navy aircrew spotted him off Oahu around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 9.

After the second aircrew dropped the rescue kit to Grenz, a nearby oil tanker remained in the vicinity until the Cutter arrived on Sept. 10.

Officials did not give details on how Grenz — described to be approximately 68 years old — managed to survive the 7-day expedition.