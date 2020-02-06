Sailboat grounded on Hale o Lono on Molokai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department responded to reports of a grounded sailboat on February 4, around 7 p.m.

According to MFD, calls came in about a sailboat that was grounded near the rocks of the east break wall at Hale o Lono on Molokai.

When responders carried, they found that the keel of the vessel was grounded next to the break wall. The Coast Guard was also on the scene.

Officials confirmed that there were two people, a man and woman from Oahu, onboard and that they were not in need of any medical attention.

The vessel was able to free itself and was taken into the harbor channel area to be anchored overnight.

Initial reports indicated that there was no apparent fuel or oil leaking and the vessel’s hull did not sustain any damage.