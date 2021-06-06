Sailboat Captain rescued after falling off vessel near Diamond Head

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A sailboat Captain was rescued Sunday afternoon after apparently falling off his vessel, which was about a mile offshore of Diamond Head.

Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call and conducted the rescue together.

According to Ocean Safety, there were seven other people on board who say they attempted to throw the boat’s Captain life jackets.

After roughly 30 minutes of treading water, Ocean Safety made contact with the Captain rescuing him from the water and transferring him to an HFD boat.

Lifeguards then escorted the boat to a safe area. No injuries were reported.