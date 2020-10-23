Saguaro Correctional Center logs 12 more Hawaii inmate infections

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Twelve more Hawaii inmates within the Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona tested positive for the coronavirus, Department of Public Safety (PSD) officials reported.

This brings the facility’s Hawaii inmate case total to 43. As of Oct. 22, there are 39 active cases and four recoveries.

Public safety officials said that there are 15 inmates with pending test results. Those inmates were medically isolated. As a precaution, Saguaro officials placed 761 inmates in quarantine. They will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

The prison’s nursing staff have also been conducting daily temperature checks and monitoring inmates for symptoms.

Officials continue to mass test all correctional facilities in Hawaii.

PSD officials reported on Thursday that the second batch of results for inmates from Maui Community Correctional Center and Kauai Community Correctional Center came back negative.

As for the Oahu Community Correctional Center, officials are still mitigating the spread of the virus. Though five inmates tested positive on Oct. 22, 97% of inmates and 86% of staff who tested positive from COVID-19 recovered.

