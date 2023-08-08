HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following up on a story KHON2.com brought you on Aug. 7 of a video that showed rodents running around the donut display at the Safeway on Beretania Street.

Albertsons Companies, which operates Safeway stores, sent over a statement on Aug. 8:

At Safeway, food safety is a top priority, and we take this incident very seriously. Our Food Safety team has been working diligently to investigate and resolve the issue to ensure customer and food safety. After remediation efforts, the store passed an inspection by the Hawaii State Department of Health.