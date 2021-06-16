Safeway Hawaii Kai reopens newly remodeled location

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Safeway’s Hawaii Kai store celebrated a grand reopening of its newly remodeled location on Wednesday, June 16, by conducting a blessing with employees and the store director.

The store is open 24 hours per day and is located at 377 Keahole Street.

Safeway Hawaii Kai’s expanded departments include a deli, bakery, floral, fresh seafood and poke section and prepared food offerings. The newly remodeled location also features a Starbucks, a full-service butcher block and an array of specialty and organic produce items.

A private blessing was held Wednesday morning and the Safeway Foundation also presented a $3,000 donation to Kamiloiki Elementary School.

The store director for the Hawaii Kai Safeway is Dane Elder.