Safeway Hawaii Kai reopens newly remodeled location

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Safeway’s Hawaii Kai store celebrated a grand reopening of its newly remodeled location on Wednesday, June 16, by conducting a blessing with employees and the store director.

The store is open 24 hours per day and is located at 377 Keahole Street.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Safeway Hawaii Kai’s expanded departments include a deli, bakery, floral, fresh seafood and poke section and prepared food offerings. The newly remodeled location also features a Starbucks, a full-service butcher block and an array of specialty and organic produce items.

A private blessing was held Wednesday morning and the Safeway Foundation also presented a $3,000 donation to Kamiloiki Elementary School.

The store director for the Hawaii Kai Safeway is Dane Elder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories