JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) amended the health advisory for the Navy water system. The DOH said all 19 zones have safe water to drink.

The DOH said the health advisory has not been lifted yet as the Navy will continue to work with interagency partners.

The areas which got the clearance on Friday, March 18 are:

Former Submarine Base Pearl Harbor

Commander

Submarine Force

U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters

Pier Side Child Development Center

Hale Alii

Marine Barracks

Hospital Point

Navy Region Hawaii headquarters

Earhart Village

Mokulele Elementary School

Nimitz Elementary School

Assets School

Holy Family Catholic Academy

Hickam School Age Care

Hickam Teen Center

Trinity Missionary Baptist Church

Church of Christ at Pearl Harbor

Hickam Main CDC

Hickam West CDC

An email letter will go to residents to inform them the water is safe to drink. Once residents get that email, they will have two days to return home if they are staying elsewhere.

The water distribution at both the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor and the Makai Recreation Center will be end March 29.

The water distribution services at all other locations will end March 21.