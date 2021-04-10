HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students at Sacred Hearts Academy spent their morning plogging.

That’s jogging and picking up trash.

They walked, jogged and cleaned up in a two-mile radius from their campus.

They went to Palolo, Kaimuki, Kapahulu, and Manoa.

Students that plogged earned community service credits.

Mid Pacific Road Runners Club donated money to the school’s athletic department.

The City & County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance provided plogging supplies.

Ban’an gave discounts to students and volunteers after the clean up was done.



Sacred Hearts Academy students spend Saturday plogging, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, April 10, 2021 (Courtesy: Connie Comiso)

The Storm Water Quality Division was also a sponsor of the clean up.