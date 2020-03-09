Sacred Hearts Academy students sing in American Choral Directors concert in Utah

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From Honolulu to Salt Lake City, Utah, a special group of students performed on stage Saturday at the Salt Lake City Tabernacle at Temple Square.

They sang at the American Choral Directors Association Western Region Concert.

Some 300 students from across country are part of the event including 12 students from Sacred Hearts Academy on Oahu.

They’re all sixth graders in the school’s honor choir.