Sack N Save store near Aloha Stadium to shut doors after nearly 30 years

The Sack N Save location near Aloha Stadium will shut its doors on June 20, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland, Hawaii’s oldest and largest grocery retailer, has announced the closure of its Sack N Save location near Aloha Stadium.

The store will shut its doors on June 20, when its lease expires.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

“Making the decision to close a store is never easy because of the impact it has on our customers and employees, but the losses we’ve incurred at this store are not sustainable,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO. “We are grateful for the support of our many customers in this community and want to thank them for shopping with us over the years. We also want to thank our dedicated employees whose exceptional service has made this store a great place to shop.”

Sack N Save Stadium opened in 1994 as Foodland’s largest store.

Placement options for its 71 employees will be offered at its other stores and affiliated businesses. The store also hopes to offer specials before closing.

Store hours will remain the same through June 20.