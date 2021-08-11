S.S. Ellison Onizuka spacecraft sets off on mission to International Space Station

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cargo spacecraft named after a Hawaii astronaut took off into space Tuesday to meet up with the International Space Station (ISS).

The S.S. Ellison Onizuka, which honors Big Island native Ellison Onizuka, the first Asian-American to reach space, left Earth on a mission to deliver more than 8,000 pounds of equipment to the I.S.S.

Onizuka died during the Challenger explosion, another historic space launch.

Aerospace and defense company, Northrop Grumman, took to Twitter to celebrate the launch.

The S.S. Ellison Onizuka is expected to reach the International Space Station on Thursday, Aug. 12.

