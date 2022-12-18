KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials announced that Kīhei Road is closed because it is covered in mud. This is effective as of 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

The kona low storm system that has been making its way across the islands and created a situation in Kīhei.

Officials said that the area between S. Kīhei and Alu Like streets is covered in mud and is closed.

They also said that roadways between Kūlanihāko’i and Ka’ono’ulu are closed and that 551 S. Kīhei going South to Kūlanihāko’i is closed.